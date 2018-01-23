Mike’s 5th Ave burglarized

Police are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying a suspect involved in a Nov. 2017 assault and robbery.

According to police, on Nov. 29, 2017 at 12:46 p.m., an employee of Mike’s Fifth Avenue Store on 5th Avenue NE was assaulted by an unidentified male.

The suspect entered the store and indicated that he wished to purchase a carton of cigarettes. After stealing items from the countertop the suspect fled on foot, running towards 2nd Street NE. When the employee attempted to retrieve the property, the suspect assaulted him with an irritant spray.

The suspect was dressed in a black leather jacket with a black hood, blue jeans, running shoes, dark sunglasses, and a black ball cap.

Investigators are asking that anyone who can identify the suspect contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the identification and prosecution of the suspect could receive large cash awards.

