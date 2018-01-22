Saints find scoring in Winnipeg

The floodgates finally opened for the girls and the goals started flowing.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey team got their first win of 2018 Monday night when they smashed the Kelvin Clippers 7-2 in Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League CTV Division action in Winnipeg.

“It was nice to see the girls get rewarded with some goals finally,” says Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie, Saints head coach. “We played hard and consistent just like our last three losses and this time it paid off. Kelvin is a team that’s below us in the standings and we should be beating them, and we haven’t been lately.”

The Saints were in control of this game from the opening puck drop. Maegan Inman scored PCI’s opening goal of the game, it was an unassisted marker. The Saints would add two more in the frame, both from scoring leader Paige Shwaluk, who finished the night with four goals and an assist. The Clippers scored late in the period to climb within two. The Saints scored three goals on six shots in the first.

The girls continued to get better over the course of the game and added another two goals in the second. The first was from Chelsea Owens, with Paige and Kiera Shwaluk notching assists. Paige would net her hat trick goal a few minutes later. Kelvin managed to get one more passed Morgan Klassen in the second on just three shots. It would be the Clippers final goal of the night.

Shwaluk netted her fourth goal of the night 10 seconds into the final period when she gained control of the puck off the faceoff and skated in for the speedy unassisted marker. Inman added her second of the night around the halfway mark of the period to finish off the scoring. Klassen finished the night with 13 saves for the win.

The ladies jumped into sixth place with the victory, and have two games left this season before the playoffs kick off next month. The Vincent Massey Trojans are one point back of the Saints after Monday’s win and they're next on the schedule. The Saints head to Winnipeg Friday, a win would give the girls a little breathing room in the standings.