Pound numbers released for 2017

Show some puppy love to the workers at the local pound.

The council of the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie heard from the Animal Control Committee at their most recent meeting and the news was incredibly positive as only 55 dogs found their way into the system during 2017 as compared to 96 the previous year.

“The city has come a long way in their animal control and we work well with them,” says Portage Animal Welfare Society board member, Judy Hughes. “We can’t take a dog out of the pound unless we have a foster set up. Our newest member keeps up to date with fosters and dogs in the pound, and if we find a possible foster, they meet with animal control to see if everything is clear for the dog to arrive.”

In three years the stats are undeniable, as the number of euthanized dogs has dropped from 18 in 2015 to just one in 2017. 19 were relocated last year compared to the 42 in 2016, while only five needed to be re-homed to the 23 picked up in 2016. Even fines were down as the number of registered dogs in the RM went from 246 in 2016 to 279 in 2017, March and June were the big months last year with 27 and 21 dog tags issued respectively. $3,450 was issued in fines while $3,300 was collected.

One reason why the numbers are down is the work PAWS has done inside the city, and around the municipality. They have fosters who help keep the pound empty and the euthanization numbers to a minimum.

“The free licensing the city offers is great because if a dog gets out they can get the owners name and return it before the puppy gets into the pound,” adds Hughes. “The city gives free licenses for dogs that get adopted through PAWS too, and it’s also free from January to March.”

Hughes adds the real issue the city and RM face is with cats. There are too many felines running loose that aren’t spayed or neutered, and it’s proving to be a real issue for the folks at the cat shelter.