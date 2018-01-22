PCI's curling season ends at Step 2

It was stiff competition.

Portage Collegiate Institute won’t be sending anyone to the Manitoba High School Athletic Association’s provincial curling championship after the boys and girls came up short at the Zone 4A Step 2 Bonspiel in Morris over the weekend.

Team Chambers, consisting of Seth (Grade 12) and Brady (Grade 11) Chambers, Lestat Patterson (Grade 10) and Hayden Moorhouse (Grade 11), survived the longest for PCI. The boys lost their opening match to WC Miller but then won their way through the ‘B’ side to the semifinal where they fell 7-3 to Morden’s Titchkosky, who fell in the championship to Garden Valley’s Hamm. Moorehouse was missing from the competition and the boys still made it to the semi.

Team Verhoeven, Jared Verhoeven, Duncan Hodgson and Ty Funk, and Avery Coltart, lost two straight and were eliminated from the boys’ competition in the ‘B’ side. With only one Grade 10 on the team, Verhoeven and the rest will have a strong curling career at PCI.

PCI’s ladies, led by Grade 11 skip Olivia Lovett, finished their bonspiel 0-2. She, along with teammates Abby and Reagan Vanstone, and Kaylee Routledge, were knocked off the ‘A’ side by WC Miller. The girls then fell to Garden Valley to open the ‘B’ competition.

The losses at the bonspiel signify the end to the Portage Collegiate curling season.