Four Saints named All-Stars

They certainly deserve to be there.

Four players from the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey team took part in the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League’s (WWHSHL) 2018 All-Star Day Sunday at the Bell/MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.

“All four of our girls were excellent representatives of PCI hockey,” says Saints head coach, Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “They are leaders on our team both on and off the ice as they are all strong academically as well.”

Saints Grade 12 goaltender Morgan Klassen was selected to be a part of the Team Vets while all three Shwaluks, Kiera (Grade 12), Paige (Grade 11), and Maddie (Grade 11), were selected to be a part of the Team Jets. WWHSHL All-Star Day showcases some of the most skilled female hockey players in Manitoba in two games and a skills competition. The Jets Game showcases top league performers’ grades 9-12, and the Vets Game showcases graduating players. Paige, Maddie, and Kiera are 1, 2, and 3 in scoring respectively for PCI.

“Klassen played the second half of the Jets game, faced 28 shots, and she only got beat once with 20 seconds left in the game,” says Clark-Gillespie. “Kiera and Maddie both took part in the fastest skater in the skills competition while Paige was in the five-shot challenge. All three did well.”

The Shwaluks’ team ended up the victors in the Jets game after taking out Team Blue in the shootout. Paige scored a beauty of a goal to tie the game to send it to overtime late in the third period. Klassen`s team ended up on the wrong side of a 3-0 score sheet but she was named the second star of the game after allowing just one goal.

The girls are back on the ice tonight when they visit Kelvin at 4:15 for a WWHSHL match in Winnipeg.