Déjà vu for PCI

It’s starting to become a bit of a trend for the varsity teams.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s varsity basketball teams saw action Monday night as the Saints came away 55-33 winners over Elmwood before the Trojans lost 89-69 to the Giants in West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 basketball.

“It was hard for the Giants to get much rhythm going on offense with our strong press,” says Saints’ head coach, Bill Marsh. “On our side of the ball, we had some nice perimeter control and follow-up shots off the boards. It wasn't everything we hoped to accomplish but we continue to move in the right direction.”

The Saints led 27-14 after a dominant first half. Erica Lavallee led the way with eight points in her return to PCI’s line-up after suffering a minor ankle injury earlier in the season. Abby Vanstone was a monster in the post bringing down a lot of rebounds in the second half to help power the offence. The Saints now sit a perfect 6-0 this season.

The Trojans couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively and had a hard time keeping up with the powerhouse Giants. The boys are still sitting in a playoff spot at 1-5 but are tied with three other teams, and could easily fall out if they continue to slide.

Both clubs are back on the hardwood Wednesday night when the Trojans welcome Daniel McIntyre to Portage at 5 p.m. before the girls host Kelvin at 6:30 p.m.