Big Brothers looks to strike for 15K

It's a lofty but necessary goal.

The fine people at the Portage la Prairie chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters have been working tirelessly to plan the 2018 edition of it’s annual Bowl for Kids event – an initiative that provides nearly a quarter of the non-profit organization’s yearly budget.

“We want to raise $15,000 and that will be used towards mentoring programs for children in our community, MacGregor and Oakville,” explains Dawn Froese, the local chapter’s executive director. “We exceeded our goal last year and we would really like to exceed our goal again this year.”

Last year’s mark was also $15,000, which helped provided mentors for 54 area children. The funds total 24 per cent of the organization’s total budget, monies necessary in order for continued operation. This year’s bowling event takes place the evening of March 9 or the afternoon of March 11 at Southport Lanes. The theme of the fundraiser is Alice in Wonderland and prizes will be given out to best dressed team along with prizes for most funds raised – both online and off line – along with prizes for individual fundraising totals.

“It’s a huge piece of our budget,” adds Froese. “If we don’t meet our goal then we will have to figure out other ways to get this money.”

Adult pledgers are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100 while child pledgers are encouraged to raise a $20 minimum. Pledge forms are available online and in person at Big Brothers Big Sisters Portage. To register a team or be a sponsor visit portage.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/bowl-kids-sake/.

