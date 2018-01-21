Middle frame meltdown

A four-goal second period by the Hawks erased all the momentum the Isles had gained through 20 minutes.

The Portage Islanders were 8-6 losers to the Hawks Saturday night in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action in Notre Dame.

Islander Tanner Waldvogel opened the scoring in the first period as four goals were scored in just over two minutes late in the frame. Notre Dame tied it up right away but Portage notched another couple to take a 3-1 lead into the second. Rene Hunter and Daryl Flett were the Islanders goal scorers.

The second period went to the Hawks as they managed to erase the Portage lead with four goals to the Islanders one. Adam Blight lit the lamp for Portage to keep them within one going into the final 20 minutes. It was another quick burst of goals as all five came within six minutes.

The Islanders pushed back to start the final period but it was the Hawks who benefitted from a few bounces and added two more to their lead to sit 8-5. Zack Waldvogel would add a power play marker with five to go to give the Islanders some life but it wasn’t enough to propel them to a tie.

The Hawks jumped into sole possession of first place with 24 points with the win. Portage is in sixth place with 11 points, tied with Altona and three points ahead of last place Winkler. Morden and Carman are three and four respectively with 16 and 15 points. Warren is only two back of Notre Dame in second.

The Islanders are in Altona to take on the Maroons Thursday night.