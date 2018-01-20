Scoring frenzy nets two points

The boys put up 12 goals in two games but still came away 1-1.

The Central Plains Capitals (13-17-5) split the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League weekend series when they took out Eastman 6-2 Friday night at the BDO Centre in Portage before falling 8-6 to the Thrashers in Winnipeg Saturday evening.

The Caps were down going into the final 20 minutes versus Eastman Friday night. The Selects scored late in the second before an incredible six-goal third period from the Caps. Max Neil had a pair while Reilly Funk lit the lamp for goal himself seven minutes into the frame. Alex Cattani, Tyler Van Deynze, and Cameron Trimble each scored in the final 10 minutes to secure a CP victory. The Caps finished the game with a total 54 shots.

Saturday was another wild one with 14 goals between the teams, defense just didn’t seem to matter for either the Caps or the Thrashers. Central Plains finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play, and 2-12 over the weekend, and allowed two shorthanded goals. Kian Calder, Jaxon Blight, Reilly Funk, and Cameron Trimble each scored in the loss while Alex Cattani hammered home two goals in 41 seconds in the third.

The power-play and penalty kill units have both been well below par over the last five games for the Caps. The boys have just four goals in 30 opportunities with the extra attacker while their penalty kill sits at 30 per cent (6-20), and they’ve given a shorthanded goal in four of their last five games. Central Plains sits sixth in power play per cent with 19.7 and their penalty kill is eighth at 79.5 per cent. The Capitals have only allowed six shorthanded goals all season so that shouldn’t be too big of an issue moving forward.

Central Plains heads to Winnipeg Tuesday night for a date with the Bruins (23-9-2) at Southdale Arena.