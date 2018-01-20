Missed call costly against Selects

The positive was the girls were in it the whole way, the negative was the result.

Central Plains lost 3-1 Saturday night to Eastman in St. Anne, Man., in Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League (MFMHL) action after a huge 5-2 win Friday night to start the weekend.

“A late missed call could’ve been the difference maker and it’s tough the girls didn’t get the chance to find out,” says Caps head coach, Ferdi Nelissen. “A Selects player covered the puck with their hand in the crease and after a very bad explanation, it was determined there would be no penalty shot. We may not have scored but we still deserve the right to try.”

It was a penalty parade in the second period versus Eastman, and the girls found themselves down 2-1 heading into the final 20 minutes. The Caps pressed hard late in the third but couldn’t solve the Selects’ goalie, even with the extra attacker and an empty net. The Selects would put one more into the deserted cage with three seconds left to add insult to injury. Megan Ferg scored the Caps lone goal in the loss while Ella Wiebe in goal with over 20 saves.

Friday night’s win over Interlake saw an offensive storm from the Caps. Ferg had a couple of goals in that one taking her to 12 on the season, and she now sits second in league scoring with 28 points. Maegan Inman, Lindsey Rutherford, and Fallon Sholdice each scored in the win over the Lightning. Isabelle Reutter had an easy night between the pipes and only had to make 14 saves for the win.

“It wasn’t a terrible effort (Saturday) but it definitely could’ve been better,” adds Nelissen. “The girls were focused Friday and it showed, but completely out of it from the start against the Selects. Our penalty kill was great over the weekend and if it weren’t for that bad call and an unlucky goal Saturday we could’ve come away with four points.”

Central Plains has an overloaded weekend with three games in 41 hours. The Capitals host Westman Friday night before welcoming Yellowhead Saturday afternoon. The girls then travel to Hartney for a rematch with Westman Sunday.