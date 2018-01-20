Local CFUW chapter doles out 50/50 funds

The local chapter of Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) announced that Gerald McGowan of Gladstone is the organization’s 50/50 draw winner.

Funds raised via the 50/50 draw are used for bursaries given annually to a female graduate of Portage Collegiate Institute who will be pursing postsecondary education upon graduation.

The CFUW Portage club is a member of the National CFUW organization and of Graduate Women International, which supports education for women and girls in other countries beyond Canada's borders. In 2019 the national organization will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of the federation in Canada.