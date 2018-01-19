One dead following multi-vehicle collision

A 42-year-old Portage woman is dead following a three-vehicle just outside of Portage la Prairie Thursday evening.

According to Portage la Prairie RCMP at approximately 5:15 p.m. local police responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of PR 240 and PR 331, approximately two kms north of Southport, Man.

Investigators have determined a car, being driven by a 70-year-old male from Portage la Prairie, was driving southbound on PR 240 and was waiting to turn east onto PR 331 when he was struck from behind by a van, being driven by the 42-year-old female from Portage la Prairie.

The resulting collision pushed the car into the west side ditch while the van came to a stop facing south on PR 240. The woman then exited her vehicle to check on the condition of her 4-year-old son when she was struck by a southbound pickup truck, being driven by a 67-year-old female from Portage.

The 42-year-old female was then transported to hospital in serious condition where she succumbed to her injuries. Her 4-year-old son was not injured but transported to hospital as a precaution.

The occupants of the car, the 70-year-old male driver and his 68-year-old female passenger were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 67-year-old female driver that struck the victim was not injured.

Both PR 240 and PR 331 were closed for approximately 14 hours.

Local police along with an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate. It is unclear at this time if there are any changes pending