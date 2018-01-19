Novice Terriers capture banner in Beausejour

It was an all Portage final.

The Portage Novice Terriers Team 3 returned with the ‘C’ Division title from a tournament in Beausejour, Man., last weekend.

“Our team came out a bit flat footed in the early morning when we played Portage 1 Sunday, but we came out flying in the championship,” mini-Dogs head coach, Travis Foster. “Everyone played their best in the final game which was their third game of the day. I was very proud of all our players”

The youngsters started the weekend by beating the host club Beausejour and Steinbach on Saturday in the round robin. The boys then took a loss to fellow Portage Team 1 Sunday morning before beating Lorette to punch their ticket to the championship, where they went up against Portage 1 again.

The championship game ended 9-7 with the winning team goals coming from Leland Galston(3), Riley Foster(3), Adam Vanstone, Colin Rosset and Matthew Nepinak each notched singles. Brody Askin was stellar in net all weekend for Portage.