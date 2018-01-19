First win since November

It’s been a long time since the boys have celebrated a win.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans opened the 2018 portion of the Zone 4 season with a win Thursday night when they took out the Morden Thunder 6-4 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“Morden is a great team and I’m so happy with how we played,” says Trojans head coach, Brendan Schaan. “We were doing simple things in the defensive zone making sure the goalie only had to make one save and then it was cleared. I applaud our defensive effort today and it was enough to get the win.

The Trojans lost the last nine games leading up to Thursday match, with their last win coming November 16, 2017. After Morden took the lead early in the first period the Trojans rallied for three goals in seven minutes to close out the first 3-1. Cole Butler started things off for PCI, Lane Blight and Nigel Nelson each notched goals in the opening frame as well.

Morden was buzzing in the second, controlling most of the time-on-attack through 20 minutes. Luckily Trojans netminder Grayson Pashe was red hot and kept the Thunder to just one goal in the period which came late in the frame. Butler would light the lamp for the second time of the night halfway through the period to make it 4-1 to start the third.

“Pashe has been so steady for us this season. He’s stopped over 35 shots so many times this season and Thursday was no exception,” adds Schaan. “He’s calm, cool, and collected in the net and it’s good to have someone like that back-stopping us.”

An explosive start resulted in a quick PCI goal to start the third period. This time it was assistant captain Tyler Fedak who had the fans cheering before Steven Vey scored the final Trojans goal of the night a few of minutes later. Morden would add a goal late in a last-ditch effort to tie the game.

The Trojans are back on the ice Friday night when they visit WC Miller in Altona.