PCI teams ready for Step 2 Bonspiel

It’s playdown weekend.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s three curling squads are vying for a spot at the Manitoba High School Athletic Association’s provincial championship this weekend at the Step 2 Bonspiel in Morris, Man.

“I think we just need to play our game and be confident,” says curling coach, Shauna Cochrane-Thomson. “If our teams play to their strengths and focus on doing what they know they can do we should see some success. Our eldest team (Chambers) will be short a man so it’s going to be a tough weekend for them.”

All three PCI Teams advanced from the Step 1 Bonspiel for the Zone 4 West Division on December 15, 2017. The eldest is Team Chambers, consisting of Seth (Grade 12) and Brady (Grade 11) Chambers, Lestat Patterson (Grade 10) and Hayden Moorhouse (Grade 11), who is currently away on vacation and won’t be attending Step 2. The boys were ranked number 1 seed after going 2-0 at the Step 1 bonspiel.

Grade 11 skip Olivia Lovett led her team to a qualifying position as well when they went 2-1 at the competition in December. Grade 11 Abby Vanstone and Grade 9’s Kaylee Routledge and Reagan Vanstone make up the PCI varsity girls team.

Team Verhoeven lost their first game, but managed to win their next two and ended up qualifying in the third and final spot. The final team is made up Jared Verhoeven, Duncan Hodgson and Ty Funk, all who are in Grade 9, while final teammate Avery Coltart is the lone Grade 10 on the team.

“I think we’ve been curling well this season so if we keep it up we should have a good shot at provincials,” says Coltart. “It’s a pretty special accomplishment just making it here so I’m going to try and have a lot of fun.”

Step 2 takes place January 19 and 20 in Morris. Team Chambers and Verhoeven take the ice Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Team Lovett plays at 8:30 a.m.