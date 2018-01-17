United Way falls short

Portage Plains United Way received a big boost in the final week of their 2017 Fundraising Campaign and finished with a total of over $195,000, or 80 per cent of their $247,500 goal.

“Although we did not reach our fundraising goal in 2017 we saw great success still,” says Pamela Lotun, Executive Director at PPUW. “It is pretty incredible to raise over $206,000 in a community our size and with all of the internal changes our organization went through.”

PPUW’s very happy with the campaign results and the support they received from individuals and corporate donors like, as they continue to increase compared to other years. The campaign did run into some challenges including a significant decrease in workplace campaign donations and struggled to get donations into the office before the deadline.

“We had a great friendly competition going on that saw a lot more people getting involved by workplaces competing against each other,” says Lotun. “Many people who haven’t personally donated in the past were involved with the United Way Challenge that began with Preston Meier and Brent Budz donating $100 each, and challenging others to do the same.”

Portage Plains United Way sends a huge thank you to the community for once again supporting them in such an incredible way. 10 Member Agencies and Community Response Grantees will both benefit from the giving hearts of everyone who stepped up. Lotun adds it couldn’t have happened without great support from volunteers and those who attend and support PPUW’s efforts.

“We owe big thanks to Stride Credit Union who sponsored the New Donor Matching Program,” she adds. “We were able to get over $10,000 worth of new donations that were matched dollar for dollar by Stride Credit Union. Also thank you to our Campaign Team, Amy Chappellaz, Devon Ford and Chelsea McDermid who volunteered their time to help contact workplaces and businesses for donations.”

2017 Fundraising Campaign supports our Community Response Fund & 10 Member Agencies: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association, Portage Service for Seniors, Child & Family Services Foundation Inc., ROK-Central (Recreation Opportunities for Kids), Compassionate Friends, Tupper Street Family Resource Centre, Portage Learning and Literacy Centre, and Sunset Palliative Care.