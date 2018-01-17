The streaks continue

The girls keep climbing while the boys' slide was extended to three.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s (PCI) varsity basketball teams split again Wednesday night when the Saints won 56-45 over St. John’s after the Trojans were downed 83-64 by the Tigers to kick-off the night of West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 basketball in Portage.

“We started strong and had the lead for a little while at the beginning, but they pulled away,” says Trojans head coach, Janey Bradford. “Defensively we didn’t have a sense of urgency on the close out on a team that can shoot the ball really well. Every one of them scored, except for one, so we just need a little more energy on defense.”

The Trojans jumped out to a quick early lead but ended up falling behind 19-9 after the first quarter and couldn’t seem to make up the ground over the next three. The boys found themselves down 29 at one point in the third quarter but managed to cut it down to 19 by the final buzzer. The Trojans are now 1-4 on the season.

The girls were the better team on the court in their match versus the Tigers. PCI was up 11 at the half with a 29-18 lead and extended that to 20 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw a strong push-back from St. John’s but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Saints, who now sit 5-0 and first place in the division.

Both varsity teams are in action Monday when the Saints visit Elmwood and the Trojans take on Gordon Bell in Winnipeg.