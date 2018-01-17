Saints burned in Winnipeg

The girls put forth a great effort against a powerhouse opponent.

Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey team fell 2-0 to the first place St. Mary’s Flames in Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League CTV Division action in Winnipeg.

"This was probably our most complete, fast-paced game of the year,” says Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie, Saints head coach. “The girls competed hard and were in (the game) right from start to finish. We had a great offensive push late but couldn’t find the back of the net.”

The teams were even after 20 minutes, a feat in itself against the red-hot Flames who’ve lost once in 16 games. Saints’ goaltender Morgan Klassen stopped 14 shots in the first, and another 4 in the second before St. Mary's notched a couple of goals. PCI found their form in the third and began to push back with 11 shots, more than double what they had in the previous 40 minutes, but couldn’t crack the Flames' netminder. Klassen finished the night with 32 saves in the loss.

The last two games for PCI will determine their playoff position as five points separate fifth and eighth place. The Saints are back on the ice Monday when the girls visit Kelvin in Winnipeg.