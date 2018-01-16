Second semester in sight

A promising idea has blossomed into so much more.

Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region’s recovery college Thrive Learning Centre in Portage la Prairie is celebrating the end of their inaugural semester.

“We’ve worked really hard to separate Thrive from CMHA and we’re very excited with how the first semester went,” says CMHA-Central executive director, Kyle Berg. “There is a stigma right when you walk into the door of a place like CMHA looking for help, but with the classroom setting there is a lot less of that and we’re getting a lot of positive feedback from the people taking courses.”

Thrive offers a number of courses, all of which are being utilized by registered students. Focus on Mental Health, Building my Best Life, Connecting to my Community and Focus on Physical Health, the most popular of which focus on depression, anxiety, and anger.

“It brings a smile to my face because I’m learning along the way,” says drop-in coordinator, Brad Burnell. “I might not be struggling like some of the people taking these courses, but there’s a lot of interesting stuff in each class about things like depression or anxiety that other people may be dealing with. It’s exciting times around here at Thrive.”

Glenna Last, community educator with Thrive, is looking forward to a second semester with more students willing to share and grow together. It’s a place where like-minded people can look to each other for support and build off one another’s success.

“I see a lot of (students) who seemed to really enjoy it over the first semester,” says Last. “I got a lot of good responses from the classroom setting because students are all together with people in the same boat and there is a lot of sharing. The participation of the class is very inspiring.”

All three agree it’s changing the way people look at dealing with mental health issues and encourage anyone remotely interested to stop in and learn more about Thrive. Anyone over the age of 16 can register for a course online at central.cmha.ca/thrive/ or in person at the CMHA at 236 Saskatchewan Ave East.

The second semester starts early next month.