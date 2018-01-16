RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities).

Jan. 8 48 calls

String of thefts

Portage la Prairie and Treherne RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community with identifying suspects involved in several break and enters, as well as the theft of a motor vehicle. Police first learned of several buildings on the Brantwood Colony being broken into, and a S.U.V. being stolen by potentially three suspects. That same vehicle is believed to have been used in further break and enters in the RM of Portage la Prairie, the RM of North Norfolk, the RM of Victoria, and the RM of Norfolk Treherne. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of who was in the white 2010 Lincoln Navigator, seen with Manitoba license plate GNZ 793, contact your local police detachment.

Jan. 9 41 calls

Speeder fined

A motorist was observed travelling at 83 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver (50 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $652.00, as speed fines are doubled in construction zones.

Four car collision

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the intersection of Tupper Street N and Lorne Avenue for a four-vehicle collision. Officers arrived to find several of the vehicles were unable to be driven, as a result of a chain reaction collision. A 52-year-old female driver was issued a fine for following too closely, as she is believed to have struck another vehicle from behind, which caused that vehicle to strike two more. Luckily there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision. Motorists are encouraged to keep a safe distance between themselves and other vehicles, especially at intersections where road conditions might not be the best.

Assault in Portage

Portage la Prairie RCMP presently have warrants for the arrest of two youths in relation to an assault with a weapon that took place in the area of 3rd Street NE shortly after 10:00 p.m. The victims and suspects were known to each other in this incident, and police do not believe there is any risk to the general public. Investigators learned that the two victims were approached by the suspects, where the male suspect (16 years old) reportedly punched one victim, and the female suspect (13 years old) reportedly used an irritant spray on both. Both suspects will be brought before the court on various weapons-related charges, as well as failing to comply with court-imposed conditions. Police ask that anyone with knowledge of this incident, or the whereabouts of those involved, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment.

Jan. 10 38 calls

Speeder fined

A motorist was observed travelling at 148 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on PR 305 in the RM of North Norfolk. The male driver (38 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $678.00.

Jan. 11 27 calls

Careless driver fined

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. the Treherne RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Ducker Street in Cypress River. Police found the vehicle hung up on landscaping in a yard, after it appeared to lose control and leave the roadway. Investigators located the male driver (23 years old) of the vehicle and issued him a fine of $672.00 for driving carelessly. Speed and potentially alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors.

Break and enter

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying suspects involved with two break and enters in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The first incident occurred at the Normac Centre in MacGregor, where employees found the canteen had been broken into some time overnight. The second incident took place at the Austin Curling and Skating Rink, where unidentified suspects damaged several outbuildings and stole gas from the property. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of either incident contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Jan. 12 51 calls

Out of hand party leads to charges

At 8:00 p.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to an apartment on 1st Street NW, as they had received a report of two males fighting in the home. When police arrived they determined that a party was getting out of hand. One partygoer in particular was arrested and removed from the home, at which point she reportedly assaulted the arresting officer. The female was further arrested for assaulting a police officer, as well as failing to comply with court imposed conditions. Christine Louise Mousseau (34 years old) remained in police custody until such time as she could be brought before the court on her criminal charges.

Jan. 13 30 calls

Speeder fined

A motorist was observed travelling at 136 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 16 in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone. The female driver (22 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $521.00.

Impaired driver charged

At 11:45 p.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a slow moving vehicle on PR 430 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The vehicle was stopped, as the officers believed their behavior was quite suspicious. Once in contact with the female driver (44 years old) investigators quickly determined she was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, along with the male passenger (65 years old) who was reportedly bound to court imposed conditions to have no contact with the driver. The driver refused to provide breath samples for analysis and was charged subsequently with the same. Her driver’s license was suspended for a minimum of 3 months, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense. Both she and the passenger were released from police custody the following day, with both set to appear before court at a later date.

Jan. 14 26 calls

Impaired driver charged

At 1:30 a.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a vehicle in the Spruce Bay area. When officers caught up to the occupants who had exited the park car, they noted that everyone appeared to be intoxicated. As they could not determine who had been behind the driver’s wheel, officers departed the area with an uneasy feeling. Minutes later they would see the same vehicle on Scott Street, at which point they stopped the car and arrested the female driver (24 years old) for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver provided breath samples that were reported as over double the legal limit. Her driver’s license was suspended for a minimum of 3 months, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense. She was released from police custody that same day, set to appear before the court at a later date.

Stolen vehicles recovered

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Southport Golf Course shortly after 5:00 p.m., as property management had discovered two tractors had been stolen from the maintenance shop. The vehicles were located later that evening, found alongside a black Jeep Commander. The SUV had reportedly been stolen from Winnipeg on January 11th. Investigators believe that community members might know the identity of those involved with these thefts, and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incidents to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or your local police detachment.

