Mitch’s burglarized

Police are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying two suspects in relation to a break and enter at Mitch’s Tractor Sales last week in St. Claude.

According to police, two suspects entered the business between 2:30-2:45 a.m., January 11. The first suspect is described as a heavy set male, wearing a green hooded sweater, blue jeans and light coloured running shoes. He had his hood up, face covered, and is seen wearing light coloured gloves. He is also seen carrying a black bag, slung over his shoulder.

The second suspect is also described as a heavy set male, wearing a green hooded jacket, dark coloured pants, and dark coloured boots. He too had his hood up, face covered, and is seen wearing light coloured gloves.

Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident, or the identity of those involved, to contact the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) at manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the identification of the suspects and their arrest could receive substantial cash awards.

