Dogs maintain position in power ranks

There was little change to the MJHL weekly rankings.

Steinbach (No. 1) Portage (No.2) and Virden (No. 3) remain as the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s top ranked teams in the Week 15 Power Rankings, much like the teams did last week.

Winkler jumped one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 while the Winnipeg Blues climbed all the way from seventh to fifth to round out the top five.

The Dogs once again received honourable mentions from the CJHL’s national rankings, while the Pistons are the lone MJHL team to crack the top 20, coming in at No. 13.

No. 1 Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL), No. 2 Thief River Falls Norskies (SIJHL) and No. 3 Okotoks Oilers (AJHL) are the top ranked teams in the nation.

