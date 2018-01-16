Benefit show planned for Portage car crash victim

The local music scene is banding together to return the favour to a long-time supporter who lost his life in an automobile accident.

A collection of some of Portage’s finest musicians will take to the stage of the Masonic Hall next month as part of a benefit concert supporting the family of Dustin McLaughlin, 31, a Portage man that lost his life in an automobile accident this past weekend outside of Vermillion Bay, Ont. His 13-year-old daughter also died in the accident while three other occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

“We just saw a perfect opportunity to help his family out the best way we could, doing what we do best,” says Dag Aymont, owner of Badlands Promotions and a fixture on the local music scene. “Initially this was supposed to be a benefit show for Bandlands Promotions but given the fact that this tragic thing has happened we decided we would help out the family because he was such a big supporter of us.”

The show - featuring such local groups as Crooked Archers, HUMANesque, Dead Ringer and Proper Operation – will have near round-the-clock entertainment from early afternoon well into the night along with an auction table to further raise funds. Although not set in stone, Five Hundred Pound Furnace, Ebon Flow, MUNG and Antic are also expected to be added to the lineup.

Coordinators hope to raise funds to, at least partially, help cover funeral, medical and any other related costs associated with the tragic accident.

“Anytime we needed help getting stuff to the show – gear or musicians - if he wasn’t working, he would make sure we got there,” adds Aymont. “He bought tickets to support whether he was going to attend or not.”

Tickets for the benefit show will be $20 and are due to be released by the week’s end. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the concert. The all-ages event is set for Feb. 3 at the Masonic Hall in Portage la Prairie. Bands will be playing from 3-10:45 p.m. with doors opening at 2:30. For tickets or to donate items for auction, contact Aymont at 204-595-0500 or badlandspromotionsplap@gmail.com.