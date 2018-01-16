Saints, Trojans split in Winnipeg

The girls remain undefeated

Portage Collegiate Institute’s varsity basketball teams found some success on the hardwood Monday night when the Saints took down St. James 39-24 before the Trojans fell 78-70 to the Jimmies in West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 action in Winnipeg.

“We started pretty slow and not intense enough on defense, and we didn’t have enough movement on offense,” says Saints head coach, Bill Marsh. “When we came out in the second half we came out with a lot more intensity and intent on doing better. A lot of credit goes to Rosie Wilson who really inspired the girls to up their game.”

The Saints had a narrow 7-4 lead after the first quarter, and 25-19 at the half. Things turned around after that as the girls tightened up defensively to only allow five points by the Jimmies. Freja Cuddington led the team with 11 points, Daniela Zilinska had 9, and Rosie Wilson notched 7.

The Trojans and Jimmies were tight the whole way through but PCI couldn’t find a way to break away in the fourth. The loss is the Trojans second in-a-row and third on the season.

The varsity Saints and Trojans are on both back on the court Wednesday when St. John’s comes to town. The boys are up first at 5 p.m. the girls tip off at 6:30.