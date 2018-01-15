Portage Thunder shine gold
Portage Thunder U12 Davis, pictured, Kaylee Nepinak, Teagan Glanville, Cameron Spence, Madison Klyne, Ariana Lilley, Shaynne Pink, Isabel Dauphinais, McKenna Davis, Ella Harkness, Ally Gates and Leah Davis. Coaches Tracy Gates, Deane Harkness and Lindy Davis. (Submitted)
It was quite the weekend for a pair of Portage la Prairie ringette teams.
The podium was crowded with Portagers as Portage Ringette Association’s U12 Davis and U12 Botterill claimed gold and silver, respectively, at the Rings of Steel Tournament held this past weekend in Selkirk.