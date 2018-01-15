First Skate-A-Thon approaching

It’s going to be a great way to get some exercise, support local non-profits, and have a fun time.

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC) and ROK-Central (Recreation Opportunities for Kids) have partnered for the first ever Skate-A-Thon to be held February 25 on Crescent Lake in Portage la Prairie to help raise funds for both organizations.

“We’re really excited about this event,” says PCRC Community Facilitator, Vienna Lopez. “Hopefully the weather will hold for it, but if it doesn’t, I’ve seen a lot of people out on the Crescent this month in some very cold temperatures so I’m sure people will take part."

The event will help fund programming at both ROK and the PCRC. ROK does a lot for kids in the community including building leadership and teamwork skills, health and self-esteem issues, and many other great programs to help kids come out of their shells. The PCRC puts on a lot of different events over the course of the year, and the funds raised will help them continue that.

“We do put on a lot of free programs and events for people in Portage,” adds Lopez. “So the Skate-A-Thon will help with those general costs. We have money we receive from the government but that’s for larger things like grants, so this event will really help us out.”

The event will also have free hot chocolate for everyone in attendance, as well as a canteen for food sales. The event goes from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. February 25 and you can find pledge forms at ROK-Central, the PCRC office, and Stride Place.