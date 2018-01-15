Chiefs take both in home-and-home

It might be time for a special teams tune-up.

The Central Plains Capitals lost a home-and-home series with Yellowhead in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League action over the weekend when they were beaten 6-4 Saturday at the BDO Centre before falling 4-2 to the Chiefs in Shoal Lake Sunday.

It was another slow start for the boys and the Chiefs exploited it in Game 2 Sunday. Yellowhead got out front 2-0 in the first period thanks to two special team’s goals, a power play marker at 8:44 and a shorthanded goal at 13:21.

The Chiefs would add two more in the second, another power play goal and an even-strength marker. Second periods were a killer for the Caps over the two games against Yellowhead, as the boys allowed a total six goals in the middle frame against the Chiefs. The Capitals went 1-13 with the extra attacker over the weekend.

Central Plains finally pulled it together in the third. Jaxon Blight lit the lamp one minute into the final 20 to get the Caps on the board. Reilly Funk added one more with a few minutes left to go in the game in a last-ditch effort to close the gap.

Central Plains is now four points back of a playoff spot behind Southwest. They’re back on the ice Friday when the Caps welcome Eastman to the BDO Centre.