One point weekend

The girls managed one point but missed an opportunity to climb in the standings.

The Central Plains Capitals lost in back-to-back Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League games this weekend when they were shut out 4-0 by the Pembina Valley Hawks Friday before letting a two-goal lead slip away in the third period Saturday to fall 5-4 in a shootout to Yellowhead at the BDO Centre.

It was a tough game for the girls Friday night, as they came out with an energy that couldn’t be matched by the Hawks and wound up with a loss. Unfortunately, the bounces were all going in favour of the away team, and Central Plains couldn’t find a way to beat Hawks’ netminder Halle Oswald.

Saturday saw the Caps return with the same energy and it paid off in the first fourty minutes versus the Chiefs. The girls managed to find the back of the net twice in both the first and second periods to lead 4-2 to start the third period. Capitals Maegan Inman and Amy Klippenstein each scored once, captain Chloe Snaith notched a pair. The Chiefs rallied to storm back and tie the game with six minutes left and force an overtime period in the third. Yellowhead completed the comeback with a victory in the shootout.

The Caps sit in second last place with an 8-12-3 record and 19 points. The Winnipeg Avros sit first at 17-5, the Chiefs are in second 13-7-1, and Pembina Valley is in third at 13-8-1. Central Plains is only three points back of Eastman, and six points back of Westman.

The girls are back on the ice Friday when they visit the ailing Interlake Lightning who sit in last place. That game goes at 7 p.m. in Gimli.