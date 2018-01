It was a unique opportunity to view many rare and unusual heritage birds as breeders from across western Canada competed for the top award at the Pigeon and Poultry Show held at the MNP building over the weekend in Portage la Prairie.

The pigeon judge came all the way from England and is one of the most sought-after judges in all of Europe, and has also judged in the Middle East and at the US Nationals.

More than 40 different breeds of fancy and performance pigeons were in attendance.