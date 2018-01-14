Extreme cold warning returns for much of Manitoba

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement this afternoon cautioning of wind chill values of -40 tonight and into Monday morning.

According to the alert, another Arctic ridge of high pressure is building into Manitoba bringing overnight low temperatures near the minus 30 mark.

This, coupled with moderate northerly winds, will bring extreme wind chill values of -40 or lower. Wind chill values will lessen late Monday morning into the early afternoon hours as daytime temperatures increase.

Cold related symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. People are encouraged to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the cold. A person with a heart condition should avoid strenuous activities like shovelling snow.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

The extreme cold warning was issued for the follow areas:

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress

Mun. of North Norfolk

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

R.M. of Victoria

R.M. of Portage la Prairie

R.M. of Cartier

R.M. of Grey

Mun. of Glenella-Lansdowne

Mun. of WestLake-Gladstone