First one goes to the Chiefs

It was a wild start to back-to-back games.

The Central Plains Capitals fell 6-4 to Yellowhead in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League action at the BDO Centre Saturday evening in Portage la Prairie to open a home-and-home series between the Caps and Chiefs this weekend.

It was 1-1 after the first period with Alex Cattani scoring the Caps lone goals. Central Plains controlled the play for most of the period and out shot the Chiefs 15-8 but couldn't find twine more than once.

Yellowhead took over on the scoreboard in the second despite a relentless Caps attack to lead 5-2 to heading into the third. Cameron Trimble was the Caps goal scorer in the second. There were 10 penalties dished out in a physical second period.

The third was all Central Plains but a three-goal deficit would prove too much. The Caps scored six minutes into the frame when Mitchell Wilson scored top corner, but the Chiefs answered right back to negate the marker. Max Neill would add a late goal for the Caps in the loss.

Central Plains is now four points back of Yellowhead, and two points behind eighth-place Southwest. The Caps and Chiefs go Sunday afternoon in Shoal Lake.