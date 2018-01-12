RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area – including Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities – between Jan. 1-7.

Jan. 1 33 calls for service

Speeder caught

A motorist was observed travelling at 135 km/h in a 100 km/h zone of Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver (27 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $508.00.

Jan. 2 29 calls for service

No reported incidents that were of concern to public safety.

Jan. 3 19 calls for service

High speed chase ends in arrest

A traffic stop in the RM of Portage la Prairie resulted in the capture of someone at large on a warrant for their arrest. When officer confirmed the vehicle was not registered, they stopped the female driver (20-years-old) and asked for her license. Before police could arrest the driver, as she didn’t have a valid driver’s license, she reportedly sped from the scene. A short pursuit ended after the vehicle stopped again near Hwy 1, where the driver was arrested for flight from police. Two other occupants were detained for during the investigation. The driver was released from police custody the following day, set to appear before the court at a later date on charges of operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, driving while disqualified, failing to comply with a probation order, as well as several fines under the Highway Traffic Act.

Jan. 4 21 calls for service

Assault suspect sought

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a residence on 5th Street SE shortly after 9:00 PM for a possible assault with a weapon. The victim was reportedly suffering from a non-life threatening injury to their arm. Police spoke with witnesses and the victim in order to determine how the injury had come to pass, but were unable to obtain any information that could lead to the identification of the suspect. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this event contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Jan. 5 50 calls for service

Speeder nabbed

A motorist was observed travelling at 135 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on PR 305 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver (40 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $508.00.

Jan. 6 26 calls for service

Impaired Driver/Stolen Car

Shortly before noon Portage la Prairie RCMP learned of a reported stolen vehicle from the area of 2nd Street NW. The vehicle was reportedly taken by a 24 year old male, known to the vehicle owner. Police attempted to locate the vehicle throughout the day, eventually learning that the driver had returned to the residence where the vehicle had originally been stolen from. When officers arrived on scene they took the driver into their custody, arresting him for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime. The driver reportedly provide breath samples that were nearing triple the legal limit. He was released from police custody the following day, set to appear before the court at a later date.

Jan. 7 22 calls for service

Speeder picked up

A motorist was observed travelling at 135 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver (33 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $508.00.