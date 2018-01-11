Two men wanted by RCMP

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating 19-year-old Tennyson Bradley Spence and 31-year-old Eric Joshua Maud who are both at large on warrants for their arrest.

Spence is described as an Indigenous male with a medium build, standing 6-foot-6, and weighing approximately 210 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is presently charged with assault and is believed to be in or around the Portage la Prairie area, travelling between the city and Long Plain First Nation.

Maud is described as an Indigenous male with a medium build, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 180 lbs. He’s charged with assault, mischief to property under $5,000, and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order. Maud has brown hair, brown eyes, and has often had facial hair. He is believed to be in or around the Portage la Prairie area but is originally from Skownan First Nation.

If you know the current whereabouts of Spence please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the capture of either individual could receive cash awards.