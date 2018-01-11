Shoppers shoplifted

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on November 18th, 2017, Portage la Prairie RCMP learned of an incident of shoplifting taking place at Shoppers Drug Mart on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage where two youths reportedly stole several small items and fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as an Indigenous male with a slim build, standing nearly 6-feet tall. He is seen wearing a dark sweater and a dark coloured toque. The second suspect is described as an Indigenous female with a slim build, standing approximately 5-foot-5. She is seen wearing a lighter-coloured jacket, and a dark coloured toque with a pom-pom on top.

Investigators are asking that anyone who can identify these two suspects to contact the RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at manitobacrimestoppers.com .