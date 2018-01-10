Winter weather returns

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement cautioning significantly changing weather in Manitoba.

According to the alert, a weather system brought heavy snow to central Manitoba Tuesday night. This system will exit the province early this morning leaving 10-15 cm of new snow in its wake.

A second weather disturbance gave unseasonably mild temperatures to southern Manitoba Tuesday and brought bands of freezing rain in a swath from the Minnedosa and Dauphin regions, through the southern interlake, and then to the Ontario border. Even though the freezing rain is gone, the iciness on the ground persists.

A cold front is expected to sweep through southern Manitoba today, bringing a strong north wind and plummeting temperatures. This gusty wind will likely cause poor visibilities in blowing snow to parts of the Red River Valley later today and Wednesday night.

Southern Manitoba then remains in a deep freeze through next weekend and perhaps beyond.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Latest information is always available here: https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html