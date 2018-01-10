PCI finds some success in Winnipeg

The bus ride home was a lot sweeter for the girls.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s varsity basketball teams returned with different results as the Saints dished out some revenge to Gordon Bell with a 57-35 defeat after the Trojans fell 76-53 to the Panthers in West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 action in Winnipeg.

“It was another strong game of hard press matched with great team play to get the win,” says Saints head coach, Bill Marsh. “Fouls were a bit of an issue, but part of that was the way Gordon Bell played. We needed to play hard but clean.”

The Saints press was hard from the start of the match and when the Panther tried to match it, the girls seemed to find a way through. Daniela Zilinska led the way with 16 points in another match where scoring was very even throughout the Saints line-up. Fouls became an issue for both teams but the Saints managed to keep in it check enough to hold a lead through the fourth.

The Trojans were on the losing side of the scoresheet for the second time this week. The boys went toe-to-toe with the Panthers in the first half, trailing by just seven points at the half. Gordon Bell ran away with it in the second half with strong defense and held the Trojans to just 19 points while netting 35 of their own. Noah Spence led all Trojans for the second straight game with 16 points, two were from beyond the arc.

“We had a very strong and aggressive first half and kept it close for the first half,” says Trojans head coach, Janey Bradford. “I am very confident in our progress at this point and I strongly feel when we are 100% healthy we will get things going. We’ve got a lot to learn from that second half but we are motivated to improve.”

Both clubs are in tournament action this weekend and will resume their WWAC Tier 2 seasons Monday when they visit St. James in Winnipeg.