Christmas legs cost PCI

Two weeks off can be a killer on the rink.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s varsity hockey teams didn’t get the start they were hoping for after the Christmas Break as the Trojans fell 8-5 to Northlands Parkway before the Saints were shutout 2-0 by Sturgeon Heights in Winnipeg Tuesday night.

It was the first Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League matchup for both teams since taking some time off for Christmas. It took about 20 minutes for the Saints to find their legs and it put them behind 2-0 after the first. Portage pulled it together in the second half and managed to keep the Huskies off the board, but they couldn’t find a way to light the lamp and tie the game.

In the Zone 4 Hockey League, the time off definitely showed in the Trojans opening period versus the Nighthawks. They allowed four goals in the first period while only finding the twine once themselves. The teams tied on the scoresheet over the next fourty minutes as both found the back of the net twice in the second and third periods. Cole Butler notched a couple of goals for PCI, Ethan Woodward, Lane Blight, and Carter Parynuik each notched individual markers.

The Trojans are back on the Ice Wednesday night when they visit Carman for Zone 4 action. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. The Saints are off until Monday when they welcome Dakota to Stride Place.