Caps hold on for overtime victory in Morden

The boys almost let another one slip away.

A great first period wasn’t enough to propel Central Plains to a regulation victory as they needed overtime to beat Pembina Valley 5-4 Wednesday night in a Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League game in Morden.

Central Plains has been two-faced when it comes to starts this season, either getting on their opponent quickly to take a lead or taking too long to find their legs and falling behind early and playing catch-up for the remainder of the game. Luckily, this time it was the former, and the Caps jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the frame. Garrett Maly and Kian Calder both scored unassisted goals while Reilly Funk scored on the power play with Jaxon Blight notching the assist to make it 3-0 after 20.

The second was all Pembina Valley, as the Caps three-goal lead was quickly erased in a four-minute span where the boys were left shell-shocked from a Hawks power-play goal. The Caps then allowed a shorthanded marker, followed by an even strength goal to tie the game at 3. Things would heat up after that as the last ten minutes of the half were full of back-and-forth chances and battles along the wall, but neither team could break the tie before the third.

Calder’s second of the night would finally put the Caps out front 4-3 seven minutes into the final period. Cameron Trimble scored the only assist on the play. The Caps took the only penalty late in the period, and it cost them, as the Hawks scored with the extra attacker to tie the game at 4 with a minute left on the clock.

Two minutes were all Central Plains needed to get the extra point as Mitchell Wilson lit the lamp thanks to a great feed from Brandon Kochen. Riley Sveistrup made 25 saves to improve to 10-11-2 on the season.

The Caps play a home-and-home with rival Yellowhead this weekend. The two play at the BDO Centre in Portage Saturday at 4 p.m. and again in Shoal Lake Sunday afternoon.