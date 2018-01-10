A tough night at Westpark

There were a lot of positives to build from.

The Westpark Royals varsity boys and girls opened their Zone 4 A basketball seasons with losses to Rosenort Tuesday night at Westpark School when the girls were trounced 56-21 before the boys fell 60-57.

“It’s basically like starting the season over again,” says girls head coach, Brian Brewer. “We got a few practices in before that and we were looking good. We just have a young team and it’s going to take a little while for the system to sink in.”

The girls seemed a little lost on the court at times versus the Redhawks but were still passing the ball well while keeping their opponents to the outside of the key.

The boys didn’t look to rusty at the start of their match versus the Redhawks. Westpark led for a good portion of the game, but the Redhawks took over in the fourth.

Both clubs are in action Thursday. The varsity girls visit Elm Creek and the boys visit Dufferin Christian, both games get going at 6 p.m.