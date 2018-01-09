Litter of Terriers named to showcase teams

Five Portage Terrier forwards will be travelling to Regina, Sask., later this month as part of an inter-league showcase between the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Jeremey Leipsic (16-35—51), Chase Brakel (20-24—44), James McIsaac (16-21—37), Ty Barnstable (7-16—23) and Joey Moffatt (12-11—23) were identified as the top college-eligible players in the MJHL, as chosen by the coaches, and will make up a group of 60 players representing the league.

“The MJHL is excited at this opportunity to work with the SJHL in this new event as it gives our players the chance to further showcase themselves in an elite environment to scouts and coaches from all levels,” says Kevin Saurette, MJHL director of operations.

The 60 players will be divided into three teams with one team comprised of players who are 18 and under with the other two teams being made up of players who are 19 and 20 years of age. Each team in the event will play two games. The Showcase games take place Jan. 15-16 at the Co-operators Center.

Portage la Prairie’s Brody Moffatt was also named to the showcase. The 18-year-old has five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 37 games played for the Winkler Flyers.

Monday game times: 12, 3 and 6 p.m.

Tuesday game times: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Team Garbutt is made up of players born in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Team Zajac and Team Belfour are made up of players born in 1997 and 1998.

All games will be broadcast online via HockeyTV.