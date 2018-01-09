Home court victories for PCI

Both teams seemed to return even stronger from the Christmas Break.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s varsity basketball teams came away with two victories to reopen their West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 seasons Monday when the Saints and Trojans both toppled Westwood in Portage la Prairie.

“The girls are a strong bunch,” says Saints head coach, Bill Marsh. “I didn’t know what to expect from Westwood but I know what we’ve got for a team. They’re running well as a group and each individual brings something to the game that the team benefits from.”

The Saints took out the Warriors 54-28 in a game that saw the girls run a full-court press, something Westwood had a lot of trouble handling. PCI found scoring from 11 of 12 players on the roster with Erica Lavallee leading the charge with nine.

“The big part of our point distribution is the skills the girls bring individually,” adds Marsh. “But also, as a team they’ve gelled quickly which is really helping on the scoreboard. We’ve been working on our press too and it was hard for Westwood to handle.”

The Trojans managed an 82-72 victory over the Warriors in WWAC Tier 2 action in Portage as well. The boys jumped out to a huge 30-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Warriors battled back to make it close in the fourth. Noah Spence led all Trojans with 21 points.

Both the varsity Saints and Trojans are back on the hardwood Thursday when they visit Gordon Bell in Winnipeg.