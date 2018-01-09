Funk snags player of the month

He’s been a key cog since his return from junior.

The Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League has named Central Plains Capitals forward, and captain, Reilly Funk as the Xplornet Forward of the Month for December.

“I’ve been able to play my game and be constantly in the game with lots of ice time since returning to the Caps,” says Funk, when asked about returning to the lineup. “Being with the Terriers for the first part of the year, I learned to make plays quicker and my all-around game got better playing and practicing with them.”

Funk scored eight times and added nine assists in the six games he played during the month. His efforts helped the Capitals pocket 9 of 12 points and keep them in an increasingly tight playoff race. Funk has four multi-point games in the month including two 5-point outings and a hat-trick.

“Coach Brad (Gnidziejko) called me and was pretty excited to get me back and to start playing a big role with the team,” adds Funk. “I knew they were a bit out of a playoff spot and there were lots of injuries, so I wanted to be a big part of the team and try and help get back into playoff contention and I think where we sit now, there is definitely a chance we can make some noise.”

The third-year forward has 11 goals and 10 assists in eight games played since returning to the Capitals from the Portage Terriers of the MJHL. He put up 48 points in 44 games last season.