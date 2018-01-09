Dogs gaining notoriety

The Terriers’ strong play as of late has the team steadily climbing the Manitoba Junior Hockey League power rankings while also climbing back into the national ranking conversation.

Portage jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 in the MJHL’s Week 14 rankings thanks to a pair of road victories this past weekend in OCN. The Pistons remain at No. 1 while Virden (No. 3), Selkirk (No. 4) and Winkler (No. 5) round out the top five.

For the first time in months, the Terriers are back in the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s national rankings. Although the Dogs didn’t crack the Top 20, the team managed to climb into the honourable mentions category.

The Steinbach Pistons, listed No. 13 nationally, is the only MJHL team to earn a spot in the rankings.

The Terriers are back in action tonight on the road in Virden, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

