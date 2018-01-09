50K for Oakville group

Newton Enterprises/RONA Building Center made a $50,000 donation to help fund the construction of a new Community Hall and Daycare in Oakville.

Newton Enterprises has long been a supporter of local community projects and this commitment continues that legacy. The donation is greatly appreciated as this is the largest community renewal project undertaken in Oakville in 55 years.

The project will see the existing 70 year old community hall replaced with a new energy efficient building on a 5.5 acre site adjacent to the existing arena and curling rink complex. The new building will include space for a daycare centre.





