Undefeated gold for Atom Terriers

A 20-year streak has been broken.

The Portage Atom Gold Terriers took top spot at the Tournament of Champions in Neepawa over the weekend to become the first Portage team to win the tournament in 20 years.

“It was a great team effort and we’re all extremely proud of their hard work,” says head coach, Kelly Funk. “Every time you thought we were down and out the boys somehow battled back and found a way to win. Every player on the team made huge improvements so far and it showed this weekend.”

The boys finished off the round robin 2-0 after taking out Holland and Neepawa to open the tournament. Their next challenge was Steinbach in the quarterfinal, and after a lengthy shootout, the Atom Terriers moved on to the semifinal. The mini-dogs won that match 6-3 over Dauphin to punch their ticket to the championship final.

The final match was exciting to say the least. The Terriers tied the game 8-8 with just eight second remaining in the game to force an overtime period for the title. It only took the boys three minutes to find the back of the net to lock in the Portage victory.

The win guarantees the Atom Terriers a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions in Brandon February 9 to 11.