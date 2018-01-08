New face leading CFPD into 25th year

It’s the start of another new year at the Community Foundation of Portage and District but this year is a little different with new executive director Mandy Dubois at the helm.

“I officially took over the role in December and it feels really good to be here,” says Dubois. “We’re all settled into our new office on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage, and a lot of changes have happened since I started. It’s been a whirlwind but I’m excited about a new start and new challenges.”

Dubois left the Portage Plains United Way to take on the role with the CFPD and should fit right in because the roles are quite similar. Dubois will still work with donors who make contributions while closely working with the non-profit organizations that apply for grants. The CFPD is holding an open house to celebrate their move on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at 206 Saskatchewan Avenue East.

“You won’t see me doing as many big events, but I’ll still be working with donors and handing out grants, which is one of my favourite parts of the job,” says Dubois. “It’s a growing opportunity for me for sure. I’m raising my family here, my husband and I have a business here, and I’m excited to continue doing the work I like to do but with new faces.”

The CFPD’s new location is much larger than their previous site – located inside the William Glesby Centre - and Dubois looks forward to having people stop in to learn more about the foundation. The traffic down the avenue has already brought people in to see the new set-up after passing by while walking. Dubious says the spring grants are still months away but they are looking for recipients for their 25 year anniversary Impact Grant.

”The grant will be for $250,000, and the deadline for non-profits to get their letter of intent in is January 31,” adds Dubois. “The guidelines are on our website if a non-profit does fit, they can apply for the impact grant. The ones that meet the criteria will then get an application to apply, and one or two winners will be chosen.”

Dubois adds they’d prefer to hand the quarter-million dollars to one organization for maximum impact.