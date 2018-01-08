Three games in less than four days is a challenge for any team.

The Central Plains Capitals went 1-2 this weekend in Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League action after falling to Yellowhead and Pembina Valley before knocking off Eastman Sunday afternoon in Mitchell.

“Sunday afternoon the girls were a little demoralized, especially when they played so good and didn’t win Saturday,” says Caps head coach, Ferdi Nelissen. “We always say to the girls there are three things they can control, attitude, work ethic, and choices. It was nice to see the girls come out the way they did against Eastman and it could’ve easily been three or four to nothing after the first.”

A slow start hindered the girls’ chance of winning in Shoal Lake, as they fell behind 4-0 after the first period to the Chiefs. Halle Edwards and Lindsey Rutherford scored the Caps goals in the 6-2 loss to Yellowhead Thursday night. Ella Wiebe took the loss in the next after Isabell Reutter was pulled 10-minutes into the game.

Saturday saw Central Plains fall 2-0 to Pembina Valley in Portage la Prairie. The Caps were the better team on the ice, controlling most of the play in their opponents end, but they couldn’t find a way to beat the Hawks’ netminder with their possession alone. Both Hawks goals were scored on the power play.

The Caps managed to snag their first win of 2018 Sunday in Mitchell when they took out the Eastman Selects 4-1. The girls came out with a fire inside, after two tough losses, they weren’t about to take another in four days. The Caps had goals in each period, one in the first, one in the second, and a couple in the third. Chloe Snaith and Megan Ferg each notched one while Halle Edwards had a pair.

“In all three games our positional play was very strong and we were controlling a lot of the game,” adds Nelissen. “5-on-5 we were very good, we just didn’t cash in on the time-on-attack we had. After that first period Thursday the girls looked a lot better all weekend.”

The Caps welcome Pembina Valley to the BDO Centre for a MFMHL match Friday.