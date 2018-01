Sports Curling

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes will represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at the 2018 winter Olympics after knocking off Brad Gushue and Val Sweeting in the championship final at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie Sunday.

Reader's comments »

If you already have an account on this newspaper, you can login to the newspaper to add your comments.

By adding a comment on the site, you accept our terms and conditions

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.