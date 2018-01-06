Terriers rally late to fend off Blizzard

The Terriers' strong play from December has followed the team into the new year.

Cole Oliver ignited a Terrier offence that struck for four unanswered third period goals to erase a three goal deficit en route to downing the Blizzard Friday night in OCN.

Jeremey Leipsic pulled the dogs within one at the 9:44 mark of the third with his 16th of the year before Duncan Pierce knotted the game at threes soon after.

Ty Enns - who returns to the Terriers after a stint with the North American Hockey League's Bismark Bobcats - scored his first goal since rejoining the club, the game winner, with just over two minutes left in regulation to complete the comeback.

Brock Aiken picked up the win in net for the Dogs with a 21 save performance while OCN's Dorian Laganiere made 30 saves in the losing effort.

The Dogs improve to 5-0-1 in their last six games and sit second in league standings.

The second game of the weekend set goes tonight at 7 p.m.