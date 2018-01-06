Cougars outlast late push by Caps

Things started to come together for the boys but it was too little too late.

The Central Plains Capitals couldn’t rally to comeback from a three-goal deficit Saturday night and fell 3-2 to the Southwest Cougars in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League action at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Central Plains looked fired up from the start and it showed in their play during the first 20 minutes. The boys fired 15 shots toward the Cougars’ netminder but weren’t able to get on the board, meanwhile, the Cougars scored on their eighth shot of the period to take a 1-0 lead into the second.

The Caps put a strong second period together but again, the home team was held scoreless. Southwest scored two goals, one of which was shorthanded, in the span of a minute at the halfway mark of the period to make it 3-1. There were seven penalties in physical second period.

Both teams seemed to calm down in the third period as only one penalty was called and it was a too many men minor handed out to the Caps. Mitchell Wilson finally got the Caps on the board two minutes into the third period, Riley Funk and Kyle Van Deynze both notched assists on the play. Jordan Rogers scored four minutes later to make it 3-2 to give the Caps a glimmer of hope heading into the latter half of the frame, but even with the goalie pulled the boys couldn’t find an equalizer and ended up falling 3-2.

The loss drops the Caps to 11-14-5 and into ninth place, two points back of Southwest. The Brandon Wheat Kings sit first at 27-2-1, the Wild are in second at 25-3-2, and the Bruins are 21-5-2 in third. You can get the full standings here.

Central Plains is back on the ice Wednesday when they visit Pembina Valley in Morden.